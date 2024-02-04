Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,202 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of HR opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

