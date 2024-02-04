Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.76.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $194.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.