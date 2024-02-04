Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 661 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

REXR stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

