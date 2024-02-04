Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 493 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 983.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,792,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,902 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,699,000 after buying an additional 1,146,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of COLD opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Recommended Stories

