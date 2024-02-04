Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Metro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.21.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$70.55 on Friday. Metro has a one year low of C$65.43 and a one year high of C$78.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$68.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

