Michael Willem Waters Sells 4,523 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
NYSE TDOC opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $33.20.
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
