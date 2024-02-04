Michael Willem Waters Sells 4,523 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

