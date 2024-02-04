Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $94.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

