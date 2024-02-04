Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,228 shares of company stock worth $24,593,271. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

