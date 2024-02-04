Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,343 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.6 %

MANH stock opened at $250.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.49 and its 200-day moving average is $206.51. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.81 and a twelve month high of $258.91.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.