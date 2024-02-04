Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.75

Shares of Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.75 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.40 ($1.11), with a volume of 1125424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.15 ($1.08).

Mobico Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £536.71 million, a P/E ratio of -182.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.36.

About Mobico Group

(Get Free Report)

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobico Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobico Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.