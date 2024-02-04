Model N, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Model N in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Model N’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Model N’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

MODN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

MODN opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $117,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $117,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,663.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $1,051,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

