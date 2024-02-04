Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $215.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $172.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

