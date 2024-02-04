Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $700.00 at Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.92.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

MPWR opened at $635.86 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $648.00. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $600.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.72.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,357,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at $89,357,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $349,157.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,788,443.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.