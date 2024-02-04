Morgan Stanley Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $550.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on META. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

