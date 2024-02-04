MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up to $16.16

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $16.63. MP Materials shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 652,316 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in MP Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 133,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

