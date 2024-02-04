Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 828.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 150,029 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

