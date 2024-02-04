National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 541.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

National Vision Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ EYE opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. National Vision had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $532.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

National Vision Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading

