NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 1,937 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

