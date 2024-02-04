NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.00

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.
NEC Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64.
NEC Company Profile
NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.
