Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. The company had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,033 shares of company stock worth $1,988,766 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

