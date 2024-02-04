New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.30

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.23. New Gold shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 553,417 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

Get New Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NGD

New Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

The firm has a market capitalization of $872.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in New Gold by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 106,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 160,141 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.