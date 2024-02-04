New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Up 3.8%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.37 and last traded at $81.24. 587,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,880,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.24.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,274,000 after buying an additional 3,189,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

