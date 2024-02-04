New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 11,075 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Ceridian HCM worth $22,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,380.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

