New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,920 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,123 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.43% of SouthState worth $22,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 40.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,487,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,762,000 after buying an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 26.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Insider Activity

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SouthState Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.75. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

