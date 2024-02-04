New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,636 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 83,778 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $23,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eBay by 42.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in eBay by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay by 29.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,439 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after buying an additional 166,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

Insider Transactions at eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

