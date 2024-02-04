New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,772,624 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.14% of Q2 worth $21,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after buying an additional 729,959 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Q2 by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Q2 by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.
In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,550 shares of company stock worth $2,185,133. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
QTWO opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $45.00.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
