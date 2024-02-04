New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,738 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagen were worth $24,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.35.

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.33. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

