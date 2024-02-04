New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.66 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,965 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of TopBuild worth $21,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,196,000 after acquiring an additional 73,210 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.9 %

BLD opened at $381.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $383.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.