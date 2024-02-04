New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.97 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Dolby Laboratories worth $21,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,524. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB opened at $80.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.