New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.65 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $22,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $268.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $269.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HII. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

