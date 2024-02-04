New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.21 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,886 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 166,233 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $24,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in HP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in HP by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

