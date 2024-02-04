New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,574 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Regal Rexnord worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 8.8% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NYSE:RRX opened at $139.30 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.04.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -777.78%.

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

