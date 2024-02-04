New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,355 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.51% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $21,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNO. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.