New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,040 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $26,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,900,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day moving average is $155.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

