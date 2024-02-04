New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,596 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,596 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $25,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.14. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

