New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,801 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 24,801 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $23,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 1.0 %

Illumina stock opened at $144.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.54. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a PEG ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.