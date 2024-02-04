New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 40,501 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Global Payments worth $25,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.56.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

