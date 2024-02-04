New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 40,958 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,958 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $23,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PWR opened at $204.50 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.33 and a 52-week high of $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

