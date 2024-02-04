New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,751 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Lennox International worth $21,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 151.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE:LII opened at $419.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.28. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.00 and a 52-week high of $458.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

