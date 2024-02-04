New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,012 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.49% of Acuity Brands worth $25,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AYI opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $244.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.45%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

