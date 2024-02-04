New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,038 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $24,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10,781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $1,870,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.16.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

