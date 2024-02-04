NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 6,925 Average Price Target from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,925 ($88.04).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,350 ($93.44) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get NEXT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEXT

Insider Buying and Selling

NEXT Price Performance

In other news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($107.17), for a total value of £5,058,000 ($6,430,205.95). 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXT opened at GBX 8,312 ($105.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,453.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,114 ($77.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,646 ($109.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,249.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,508.89.

NEXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.