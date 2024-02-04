Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 593,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,044,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 127,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $174.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $502.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

