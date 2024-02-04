Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nordson by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $256.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $265.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

