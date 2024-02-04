Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) vs. Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Critical Analysis

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) and Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Northwest Pipe and Aurubis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Pipe 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurubis 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

81.5% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Northwest Pipe and Aurubis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Pipe $457.67 million 0.66 $31.15 million $2.34 12.91 Aurubis N/A N/A N/A $0.48 74.11

Northwest Pipe has higher revenue and earnings than Aurubis. Northwest Pipe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurubis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Pipe and Aurubis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Pipe 5.35% 7.42% 4.07% Aurubis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Northwest Pipe beats Aurubis on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications. In addition, this segment makes products for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications. The Precast segment provides precast and reinforced concrete products, including manholes, box culverts, vaults, catch basins, pump lift stations, oil water separators, biofiltration, steel casing pipes, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as pipeline system joints, fittings, specialized components, and other environmental and engineered solutions. The company sells its water infrastructure products under ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, Permalok®, and Northwest Pipe Company brands primarily to installation contractors. Northwest Pipe Company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products. In addition, the company produces gold, silver, tin, lead, lead-bismuth alloy, lead-antimony litharge, tellurium metals, and tellurium dioxide. Further, the company engages in the recycling of copper, copper scrap, alloy scrap and other recycling materials, precious metals, and other non-ferrous metals. Additionally, it produces sulfuric acid, iron-silicate, smelter intermediates, and selenium, as well as produces various products from purchased copper and copper alloy scrap, electronic scrap, and industrial residues. The company was formerly known as Norddeutsche Affinerie AG and changed its name to Aurubis AG in April 2009. Aurubis AG was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

