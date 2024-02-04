Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.8 %

NVO opened at $113.70 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72. The firm has a market cap of $510.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

