nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

