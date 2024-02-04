Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

