Omnicom Group (OMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,022,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,576,000 after buying an additional 188,927 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omnicom Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,593,000 after buying an additional 154,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

