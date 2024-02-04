Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.09, but opened at $45.47. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Open Text shares last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 270,076 shares changing hands.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 889.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,919,000 after buying an additional 4,147,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,857,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,856,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,177,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after buying an additional 858,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 2.24%. Research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.77%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

